Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106,133 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Criteo worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.