Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.