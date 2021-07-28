Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 72,457 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 331.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

