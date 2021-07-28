Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 323.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,499. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

