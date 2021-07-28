Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EPD opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

