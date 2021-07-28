WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,044,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

WEX opened at $202.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

