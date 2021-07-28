American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.