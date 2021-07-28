Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$103.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

