Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $236.93

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.93, but opened at $229.48. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $215.97, with a volume of 47,678 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

