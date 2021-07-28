Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down to $268.80

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $268.80, but opened at $256.03. Masimo shares last traded at $261.34, with a volume of 3,274 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

