LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.34. LexinFintech shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8,550 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

