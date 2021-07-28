Millennium Management LLC Invests $16.83 Million in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 403,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,828,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.93% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

