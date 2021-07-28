Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $7.81 Million in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

