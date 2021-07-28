Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.67.

CHTR stock opened at $726.75 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $554.26 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $704.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

