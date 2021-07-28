Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 83.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,455. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,189 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.