Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Expands By 225.4%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the June 30th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TWND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

