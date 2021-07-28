VIDT Datalink Market Cap Hits $18.78 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $18.78 million and $1.26 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.