Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9,473.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Novavax were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

