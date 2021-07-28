Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.
NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
