Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

