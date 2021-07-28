Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.710-$7.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.71-7.79 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.37. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $202.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.86.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,865 shares of company stock worth $5,558,507. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

