DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 9,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $21,966,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in DHT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

