Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $137.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

