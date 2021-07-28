Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

HBM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 20,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $527,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

