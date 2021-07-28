Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $157.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.86, but opened at $169.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 13,252 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 278.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

