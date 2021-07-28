Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

ARZGY stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

