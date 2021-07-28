Intrusion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,472% compared to the typical volume of 107 put options.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,720. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.02. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 168.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.