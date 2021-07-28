Intrusion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,472% compared to the typical volume of 107 put options.
Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,720. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.02. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.
