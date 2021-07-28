Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

