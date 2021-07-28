TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

MEDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

