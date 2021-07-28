Eaton Vance Management Sells 25,973 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.20. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.