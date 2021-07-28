Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

