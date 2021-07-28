Strong Price Tops $221.42 on Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $221.42 or 0.00559126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $1.96 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

