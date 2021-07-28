The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

MIDD stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.16. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $190.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

