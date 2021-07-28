CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

