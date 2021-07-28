Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.80. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87.
Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).
Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)
Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.