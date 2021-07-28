Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.80. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $264,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

