Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.41. Canaan shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 51,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 4.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

