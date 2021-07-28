Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.98. Adagene shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 103 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.