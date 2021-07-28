Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.76

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 221440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCW. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

