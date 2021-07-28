Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

