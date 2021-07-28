Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cognex were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

