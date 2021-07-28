13,827 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

