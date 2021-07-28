Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 11.5%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.44 and last traded at C$13.68. Approximately 169,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 499,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.24.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,226,596.93. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,217,933.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.