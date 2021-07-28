Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,671,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVC remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,101,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Univec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

