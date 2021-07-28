TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 3,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

