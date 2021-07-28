Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Declines By 81.8%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of VOSSY remained flat at $$5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14. Vossloh has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $5.48.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

