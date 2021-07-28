Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,243 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 376.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

