F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

