Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 171,188 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 255.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,188 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Under Armour worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 935,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

