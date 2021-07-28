Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE EGP opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.89 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

