Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,670 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $165,577,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

