Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1,982.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,736 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $735.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

